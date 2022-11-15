Donkey Basketball Taking Over Holdingford High School on Friday

This is going to be a basketball game like you have never seen before. Holdingford High School is hosting a game of Donkey Basketball Friday, November 18th. This eccentric twist on a favorite sport will take place in the high school gym:

This is a 1-1/2 hour event of side-splitting family fun. Four teams comprised of Holdingford students, staff, teachers, school board, and community members will ride donkeys and compete in a crazy game of basketball.

The price is $7.00 for tickets in advance, $10.00 at the door. Pre-school and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased until Nov. 16th at the below locations:

*Holdingford High School Office

*Holdingford Elementary School Office

*Rudolph's Redneck Roost

*Martini Auto Parts

Proceeds from this event help support the Holdingford Just For Kix dance team going to the Reliaquest Bowl in Florida. This trip is a huge event for local dancers to participate in, and fundraising efforts are crucial for the dancers to be able to go. This is a great fundraiser because not only does it raise money for the cause, but those who come and contribute get a really exciting show to watch.

For updates on Donkey Basketball at Holdingford High School on November 18th, be sure to RSVP to the Facebook event.

