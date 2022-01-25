Snow Expected for World Cup Qualifier Game February 2 in St. Paul

Even diehard Minnesota soccer fans were shocked when Minnesota United Football Club announced in late November that Allianz Field would play host to an outdoor World Cup Qualifier match in February.

"World. Cup. Qualifier," Minnesota United FC shared on social media. "Allianz Field will host the USMNT vs. Honduras on February 2. Yes, February 2 in Saint Paul."



Inviting the Honduras national soccer team to Minnesota to compete against the U.S. Men's National Team on February 2 just seemed cruel -- if not downright unfair -- and soccer fans took to the comment section to say so.

"That is a really stupid idea. It could (very) easily be -20," said Andrew Flood. "It almost surely will not be above +20."

"This has to be a joke…right?" wondered Derrick Watrud.

"Will they be playing in snowmobile suits?" joked one Doug Wallick.

"I mean, I want to go," admitted Shannon Skally. "But why here in early February? Doesn't seem safe, fair, or representative of how a qualifying team would perform IN QATAR where the average temp at the time [of the World Cup] will be around 80 degrees."

Nonetheless, it seems, the game will go on. An early 10-day forecast puts the expected weather for Wednesday, February 2 at a high of 24 degrees with snow showers expected.

On Monday, January 24 Allianz Field announced its COVID-19 policy. In response to Mayor Melvin Carter and the City of Saint Paul's January 12 mandate requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at venues that serve food and drink indoors, Allianz Field has parterned with CLEAR to use their Health Pass technology for safer and faster fan entry into the stadium. Additionally, all guests at Allianz Field are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, while face coverings are required for fans ages two and older in all indoor spaces unless actively eating or drinking.

You can read Allianz Field's full COVID policy for the February 2 World Cup Qualifying Match here.

