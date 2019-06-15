Lynx Drop Third Straight

The Minnesota Lynx dropped another heartbreaker at home to the league-leading Connecticut Sun on Friday night.

There were 15 lead changes as these two tough teams battled back and forth. It was a close game the whole way with neither team able to go on any real scoring runs. The Sun outscored the Lynx in two of the quarters, but never by more than three points.

After falling behind by two in the first, Minnesota cut the deficit to just one by halftime. By the end of three, the Lynx still trailed Connecticut by one, 68-67.

It was in the fourth quarter that the Lynx defense started to fall apart. Minnesota committed a season-low nine turnovers in the game, but five of those came in the final period. The Sun were able to edge Minnesota out in the final minutes. The Lynx lost it 85-81.

Odyssey Sims led the team in scoring with 25 points. Sylvia Fowles put up 17 points and nine rebounds, and Danielle Robinson added 14 points.

Karima Christmas-Kelly played a season-high 17 minutes in the game and looked solid coming back from knee surgery. Damirias Dantis left the game with a possible ankle sprain, but did return after being taped up.

The Lynx fall to 4-4 on the season. They will look to get back on track on Sunday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.