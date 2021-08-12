Lynn R. Engberg, 71, Sartell

June 28, 1950 - August 10, 2021

Memorial Services for Lynn R. Engberg, 71, will be at noon on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Lynn passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his home.

Lynn Richard Engberg was born to Don and Joan Engberg in Carrington, ND, on June 28, 1950, the first of ten children. He graduated in 1968 from Detroit Lakes High School, where he played football, hockey, golf and baseball.

He enlisted in the US Navy in 1971 and served three tours in Vietnam. He was attached to squadrons on the aircraft carriers USS John Hancock and USS Coral Sea. He was discharged on May 7, 1975, the last day of the Vietnam War. Lynn’s military service contributed to a medical disability from Type 1 Diabetes. This condition led to numerous complications including a double amputation and kidney failure requiring three years of dialysis.

After his service, Lynn fell in love and married Clare Friesen in 1976. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in English with a minor in Coaching from Moorhead State University. From 1978 to 1980, he taught English in Browns Valley, MN, and was also the assistant football coach, assistant wrestling coach, head baseball coach, began a school newspaper and directed the school play.

Lynn earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Tri-College University in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN in 1981. He was the high school principal in New Town, ND from 1981 to 1985. He was then hired by the Fargo Public School system as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Fargo South High School. He later taught senior English (British Literature) and coached golf before retiring in 2008.

Lynn and Clare enjoyed their retirement in Detroit Lakes, Fort Myers Beach (Florida) and Sartell. Lynn was an avid sports fan (go Vikes, Twins, Wild, Bison and Lynx). He was also a bridge fanatic and played a lot of golf, with a hole-in-one at age 50!

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Joan Engberg, and his brother Lance.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Clare; children David (Marlene) Engberg and Robin (Patrick) Marushin; grandchildren Elena, Benjamin, Zoe, and Peter Marushin; and siblings Lea (Paul) Saarion; Lon (Susan) Engberg; Lauri Koole; LuAnn (Ryan) Wood; Lane (Barb) Engberg; Lisa (Jon) Wehde, Lanette (Richard) Corbett; and Michael Engberg.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to JDRF at jdrf.com/donate/