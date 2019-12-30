Luverne M. Orth, 89, St. Cloud

July 26, 1930 - December 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Luverne M. Orth, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Luverne was born on July 26, 1930 to Ignatius and Alvina (Birk) Zabinski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Luverne grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from the St. Cloud Business College in 1950. She was united in marriage to Gilbert H. Orth on September 23, 1950 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. Luverne was a stay at home mother, proudly raising her ten children. After her children had left the home, she worked for Wal-Mart as a cashier, retiring after 20 plus years of service. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the St. Anthony’s Catholic Women.

Luverne was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing pull tabs, going to BINGO, playing cards, especially 500 and Bridge, and tending to her flower gardens.

She is survived by her children, Mickie (Steve) Schriml, Bill (Paula), Gary (Deb), Tom (Cathy), Karen (Dan) O’Connell, Sue (Mike) Koshiol, Judy (Bob) Altis, Dan (Shannon), and Becky (Chris) Koepp; 29 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Jerry and David (Pat) Zabinski; sister, Darlene (Jerome) Young; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Luverne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gilbert; son, Rocky; grandsons, Collin and Jack Orth; and siblings, Eugene, Fred, Virgil, Donald, Jeannette and Mary Ann.