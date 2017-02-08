Luone J. “Snookie” Thielman, 79, St. Cloud

October 20, 1937 - February 7, 2017

Snookie Thielman loading...

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Luone J. “Snookie” Thielman, age 79, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment of the urn will take place at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery in St. Augusta.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Snookie was born October 20, 1937 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Edward and Eva (Schoenher) Nielsen. She married Donald Friederichs September 25, 1954 in St. Cloud. He later passed away in November 9, 1974. Snookie then married Louis Thielman on April 23, 1976 in St. Cloud. Snookie was a wonderful homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Snookie enjoyed bowling, crocheting, embroidery, fishing, and spending time outdoors. She especially loved all the time spent with her family.

Snookie is survived by her children, Debbie (Terry) Doub of St. Cloud, Steven (Arlee) Friederichs of Duluth, Mary Ann (Steve Nelson) Friederichs of St. Joseph, Joanne (Chip) Disrud of Sartell, and Jeannie Gardner of North Branch; step-children, Mark (Sheila) Thielman of St. Cloud, and Nadine Gammell of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Marion Baker, Kay ( Tom) Kammeier, Toni (Pat) Conley, Cindy Schumacher, Tom (Mary Ann Chowen) Nielsen, Gary (Lori) Nielsen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and both husbands; great-granddaughter, Cora.