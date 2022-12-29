Luella M. Luebesmier, 88, St. Cloud

September 21, 1934 - December 28, 2022

Luella Marie Luebesmier, age 88 of St. Cloud passed away at her home on 12-28-22. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Luella was born on September 21, 1934, in St. Cloud to Joseph and Isabella (Scheeler) Midas. She married Melvin Joseph Luebesmier on June 11, 1953. Together they travelled by semi, with Luella riding shotgun. Luella was a homemaker who loved to travel, play scratch offs, go to the casino and playing cards. She was an animal lover and a people lover, especially her husband, Melvin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a great friend. And she loved to have her hair done.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin of St. Cloud, MN, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, brother and sister, Dennis (Patricia) Midas and Shirley (Robert) Zwack, sisters-in-law, Arlene Midas, Delores Midas and Annie Midas.

Preceded in death by her parents, sons, Timothy Joseph Luebesmier on January 15, 1955, and Gary Lee Luebesmier on September 4, 1956, brothers and sisters, Jerome Midas, Ester (Ray) Scheeler, Richard Midas and Melvin Midas.