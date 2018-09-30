Luella “Lou” M. Murphy, 87, St. Cloud

September 10, 1931 - September 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Luella “Lou” Murphy age 87 who died Sunday at the Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud.

Lou was born September 10, 1931 in Avon to Rudolph & Lena (Maile) Senart. She married James Murphy on September 4, 1951 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Lou and Jim owned and operated Murphy Ambulance Service and Murphy Board and Care Home which housed up to thirteen veterans that were disabled. Lou grew up facing many obstacles in her life, being born during the great depression and losing her father at the young age of six. It never deterred her from living a wonderful life. Lou was a hard worker, raising her five children, she was always seen with a smile on her face.

Survivors include her children, Michelle (Brownie) Williams of Sartell; Brian (Janel) of St. Cloud; Cindy Heaton of Clearwater; Steven of Sartell; James (Jamie) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, David, Danielle, Megan, Andy, Keenan, Ben, Derek, Ryan, Katy, Tyler, Kally, as well as great grandchildren, Jada, Lydia, Parker, Brody, Maisie, Abigail, Julia, Sophia, Jacob, Thomas, Margaret, Maria, Augustus, Oliva, Rowan, and Joslynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; son in law, Kevin Heaton; sister, Isabelle “Izzy’; brother, Ernest “Ernie”; and 2 infant great grandchildren, Gabrielle and Grace.