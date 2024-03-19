Lucinda Ann (Cindy) Beaudine, 62, St. Joseph

July 28, 1961 - March 16, 2024

attachment-Lucinda Beaudine loading...

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Lucinda Ann (Cindy) Beaudine age 62. She died at LaVine Place in Elk River, MN on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Burial will be next to her mother at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the Church.

Lucinda Ann (Cindy) Beaudine was born on July 28, 1961 in Baudette, MN to the parents of Marlyn and Carol Beaudine. Cindy moved with her family many times as a child and made many friends wherever she went. Cindy graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, attended Opportunity Training Center in St. Cloud and Options, Inc in Big Lake. She did many jobs through Options; including cleaning at the government center, working in a flower shop, and repairing telephones for the telephone company. She earned many awards and medals with Special Olympics. Cindy enjoyed many family trips. On one of these trips she met her favorite Disney Princess, Cinderella. Cindy loved to dance and sing. She loved Disney movies, all animals, traveling, and fishing. She loved Halloween and handing out candy. She loved her many nieces and nephews, but hated when they moved her shoes. Even in hard times, whenever anyone asked her how she was doing, she answered every time with “I’m fine”. Cindy had a strong faith. Another one of Heaven’s very special children is now in heaven. She’s dancing with Jesus.

Cindy was preceded into heaven by her mother Carol November 19, 2014.

She is survived by her father, Marlyn Beaudine, Sartell, MN; brothers Allen Beaudine (Sherry), Ocean Springs, MS, and Anthony (Tamara) Beaudine, Livermore, CA; sisters, Susan (John) Stang, St Cloud, MN, and Sandra (Thomas) Peters, Sartell, MN; and her many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to Options, INC in Big Lake, MN or LaVine Place in Elk River, MN. Special acknowledgements and heartfelt appreciation to LaVine Place, Options, INC, and St Croix Hospice.