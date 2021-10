June 20, 1923 - October 24, 2021



Lucille Sophie Magnan, 98 year old resident of Pierz died Sunday, October 24 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Mark Botzet officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.