Lucille Smekofske, 100, Foley

November 6, 1919 - December 18, 2019

Lucille Smekofske, age 100 of Foley, passed away with her family at her side on December 18, 2019 at the Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lucille Mary Smekofske was born on November 6,1919 in Foreston, Minnesota to Everett and Delina (Chevalier) Walbridge and raised by her aunt, Melvina (Tommy) Josephs. She married Lawrence Smekofske on September 16, 1935 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Lucille lived and farmed with her husband in the Foley area and also worked at Fingerhut until her retirement. She was an energetic person that was always on the move and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Lucille is survived by her son and daughters: John (Kathy), Foley; Mary Lou (Bill) Westphall, Monticello; Ardie (Bob) Stowe, Buffalo; Donna (Bob) Rahm, Foley; Rosalie Fleck, Milaca; Marge Riedemann, Stacey; Teresa (Gene) Arkuszewski, Sauk Rapids; Chris (Glenn) Albright, Foley and 2 sisters. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren and 43 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence, 5 brothers and 5 sisters and an infant daughter, Ruth as well as grandchildren: Pam, Lynn and Tim and great grandchildren, Bill and Matt.