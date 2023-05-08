Lucille “Lucy” Hanson, 54, Pierz

February 25, 1969 - May 5, 2023

Lucille "Lucy" Hanson, 54, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on May 5, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Lastrup. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Prayer service will be held on Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Lucy Langer was born on February 25, 1969 in Onamia, MN to Victor and Doris (Meyer) Langer. She attended grade school in Lastrup, MN and graduated from Pierz High School with the class of 1987. Throughout her life she worked as a caregiver for others, either babysitting, caring for her parents or working in group homes. She was united in marriage to Mark Hanson on June 27, 2009 at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. The couple made their home just north of Pierz, MN. They enjoyed trips to Serpent Lake near Crosby. She was a member of St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church and the MCCL.

Left to cherish her memory are husband Mark of Pierz, father, Victor Langer of Pierz, MN; siblings, David Langer of Hillman, Hilde (Mark) Flicker of Pierz, Kevin Langer of Little Falls, MN, Roger (Shelly) Langer of Nisswa, MN, Ron Langer of Little Falls, MN, Richard (Julie) Langer of Harding, MN, Helen Koenig of Little Falls, MN, Rosie Kowalzek (Wade Bayer, fiancé) of Fort Ripley, MN, Allen Langer of Hillman, MN; mother-in-law, Kathy Hanson of Little Falls; brother-in-law, Tim (Theresa) Hanson of Little Falls; sisters-in-laws, Debbie Arnold of Little Falls, Joyce Hanson of Cottage Grove; step-children, Rebecca McIntosh of Fargo, Cory Hanson of Fargo, Kassandra (Adan) De Jesus Rivera of Perham and Beau (Maelvy Catillo) Hanson of Wadena; step-grandchildren, Amos Hanson, Javier Hanson, Alex Hanson, Sierra McIntosh, Demetrius McIntosh, Christian Hanson, Keturah McIntosh, Seth McIntosh, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Langer; brother, Donald Langer and sister-in-law, Carol Langer; father-in-law, Dewayne Hanson and step-mother-in-law, Lorraine Lenore.