Lucille L. Hensel, 91, Big Lake and formerly of Crystal

April 15, 1930 - July 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Lucille L. Hensel, 91, of Big Lake and formerly of Crystal. Lu passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at home. Burial will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Paynesville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Lu was born on April 15, 1930 in New Ulm to the late George and Cordelia (Palmer) Lehar. She married Leonard Hensel in 1954 in New Ulm. They resided in Crystal for most of their married lives. Lu was employed as a secretary prior to becoming a homemaker. Lu enjoyed summers at the cabin in Paynesville. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, LuAnn Bushey, Bev (Tony) Kirk, Rick, Jerry (Kathy), Lori (Pete) Nistler, James (Dawn); sister, Alice (Jack) Quenell; and many grand and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Leonard in 1999; and sister, Leora Miller.