Lucille Kelzenberg, 94, Buckman/Pierz
October 22, 1927 - September 11, 2022
Lucille Kelzenberg, 94 year old resident of the Buckman/Pierz area died Sunday, September 11 at Meadow Ponds in Pierz, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.
The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.
A full and complete notice will follow.