June 15, 1926 – December 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lucille M. Foehrenbacher, age 99, of St. Cloud. Lucille passed away December 10, 2025 at the Country Manor Community in Sartell. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Lucille was born at home on June 15, 1926 in Cold Spring, MN, the tenth child of sixteen born to Nicholas and Elizabeth (Theisen) Nies. She was educated through the eighth grade at District #17 School in Cold Spring. She later attended Drew’s Business School in St. Cloud. She married Miles “Mike” Foehrenbacher on September 16, 1950 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They made their home in St. Cloud where she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who raised five boys. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Lucille and Mike loved to travel with their family and friends. Some of her favorite hobbies were playing cards, belonging to a number of different card groups, reading and baking cookies and breads for her entire family. She enjoyed celebrations with both family and friends. One of her greatest joys was watching the interactions and developing relationships of her entire family from youngest to oldest. She will be remembered as a woman with deep faith who led us all by quiet example.

She leaves behind those who loved her: sons Michael (Debbie) and Henry (Sherie) of St. Cloud, Thomas (LaRae) of Rice, Joseph (Marion) of Cushing and Donald (Kelly) of St. Nicholas, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Bert Nies and sister Jean Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike (2005), infant son John (1956), grandson Jake, sisters Sr. Luella, OSB, Marie Schmitt, Sally Eisenschenk, Rose Nies, Vern Schneider and Betty Lemke and brothers Leander, Meinrad, Ray, Alex and Fred Nies and infant brother Joseph.

A special thank you to the staff at Country Manor Memory Care Unit for how Lucy was treated.