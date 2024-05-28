Lucille A. Schwinn, 80, Becker

May 28, 1943 - May 26, 2024

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Lucille Schwinn, age 80, of Becker, who died Sunday, May 26, 2024 at the Willows Landing Assisted Living in Monticello. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Becker.

Lucille was born May 28, 1943 in Rockford, IL to Francis and Alverna (Carlson) Kieferle. She married Dennis Schwinn on November 28, 1964 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They lived in Crystal and in 1975 moved to Becker. Lucille was a wonderful cook; she liked to sew and made many dresses and clothing for her family over the years. She was a great housekeeper and always kept the house neat and perfect. She enjoyed flowers and feeding the birds, humming birds were her favorite bird and yellow roses and lilacs were her favorite flowers. Lucille was a member of the Bella-Socas, a group of 11 ladies who she stayed in touch with for so many years and stayed so active with since she was in high school. She enjoyed traveling with Dennis and her sister and family members, they took many trips over the years together. Most importantly she loved her family and would always dote on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Becker; children, Janet (Steve) Olson of Champlin, Mike (Edeza) Schwinn of Becker, David (Karen) Schwinn of Cloquet, Amy (Houston) Harmon of Lavina, MT; grandchildren, Colette, Nicole, Jacob, Dylan, Morgan, Makenna, Elijah; great grandchildren, Emilia, Jaxon and another due in August.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jeanette Jensen.