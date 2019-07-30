Luanne (Hautala) Tschann, 71, Paynesville

April 29, 1948 - July 29, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville, MN for Luanne (Hautala) Tschann, age 71, of Paynesville. Luanne passed away July 29 at the Paynesville Hospital. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd, MN. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Luanne was born April 29, 1948 in Brainerd to Arthur and Ruth Hautala. She graduated from Brainerd Area High School and St. Cloud State University. On July 24, 1971 she married Bob Tschann and together they raised two sons, Matthew and Anthony. Luanne worked professionally in the computer industry with Opticfacts in Sartell, MN.

Luanne is survived by her sons Matthew (fiancé Tina) and Anthony, granddaughter Charlie, sisters Karen Lake and Linda Anderson and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob.

Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice in lieu of flowers.