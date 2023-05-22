Louise Elaine Valentine, 85, Pierz

July 13, 1923 - May 21, 2023

Louise Elaine Valentine, 85-year old resident of Pierz, died Sunday, May 21 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 11:00 A.M. at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN. A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church.

Louise Elaine Colby was born on July 13, 1937 in Forman, North Dakota to the late Roy and Vida (Withun) Colby. She grew up in the Forman area until her family moved to Hibbing, MN. Louise attended and graduated from Hibbing High School. After high school she attended St. Paul Bible College. Louise was united in marriage to Norman “Ned” Valentine on August 22, 1959 in St. Paul, MN. The couple worked in ministry for many years. They served in Hamilton, Ontario, Burlington, Ontario, Ottawa, Ontario, Windham, OH, Anoka, MN, Pittsburg, PA, Bowling Green, OH and for Billy Graham Ministries in Lancaster, PA. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Louise enjoyed reading her Bible daily, sewing, quilting, baking and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Norman “Ned” Valentine of Pierz, MN; children, Jeff (MerriLee) Valentine of Missoula, MT, Gregg (Nancy) Valentine of Little Falls and Elizabeth (David) Zimmerman of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jeremy Valentine, Jennifer Valentine, Jerilyn Wilson, Victoria Callahan, Olivia Sexton, Hannah Zimmerman, Nathaniel Zimmerman and Rachel Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Summer, Fox and Avery; siblings, Danny (Liz) Colby of Verndale, MN and Junior (Deeda) Colby of Brewster, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Vida Colby.