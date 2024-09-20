Louise A. Terwey, 93, Avon

November 14, 1930 - September 19, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Louise A. Terwey, 93, who passed away at home on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Louise was born November 14, 1930 in Holdingford, MN to Michael and Frances (Patrias) Tschida. She married Harvey B. Terwey on August 7, 1954 at St. Mary’s Church in Holdingford, MN.

Louise is survived by her children Harvey Jr. (Peggy Thielman), Michelle (Mark Caspers), Lisa (Ambrose Gertken Jr.) and Patrice (Fezzy Hanauer), 10 grandchildren, 12 7/8 great grandchildren and brothers Jerome, Robert and Michael Tschida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey, her son Michael, grandson Bobby Gertken and siblings Ceil, Eugene, Valeria, Loretta, Rita, Leona, Leo, Bernadine and Doris.