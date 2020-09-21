Louise A. Korman, 96, St. Cloud

March 12, 1924 - September 17, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Louise A. Korman, age 96, who passed away Thursday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Due to COVID19, there will be no visitation prior to the service or luncheon following the service. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral mass.

Louise was born March 12, 1924 in Roscoe to Math & Anna (Garding) Mehr. Following high school and beauty school, she owned a beauty shop in Paynesville with her twin sister LuElla. She married Francis “Wally” Korman on June 26, 1950 and they lived all their life in St. Cloud. Louise was a woman of many talents and occupations. Besides being a beautician, she had boarded college girls in her home, taught sewing classes, worked in a fabric store, ran a summer program for the local ARC, was an election judge, and was the head cook at Jefferson Elementary for many years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, bowling, fishing, water aerobics at the Y, and playing cards. She was an active member of St. Augustine Church.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Steven Korman of Sauk Rapids, Helen Korman (Wayne Waite) of Vadnais Heights, and Mary Korman (Michael Owens) of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Liana; and sister-in-law, Marie Mehr of Paynesville.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Wally in 2005; sisters, Oliva Hormann, Susan Lucia, Catherine Moyer and LuElla Neumann; and brothers Leonard, Martin, Alver, Norbert and Victor Mehr.