Louis Kutz, 95, Foley

December 3, 1926 - August 7, 2022

Louis Kutz, age 95 of Foley passed away August 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Gathering will be from 3 to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM followed by Military Honors by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Louis Theodore Kutz was born December 3, 1926 in Palmer Township, Sherburne County to Frank and Helen (Jurek) Kutz. He was a US Army Veteran and served from 1945-1946 and again from 1950 to 1952. After the service, Louis worked and farmed for most of his life in the Foley area. He married Idella Bonzelet on June 26, 1956 and celebrated 66 years of marriage together. Louis worked for Rothfork Farm supply and Dennis Lezer for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Idella, Foley and children: Keith (Renee), CO.; Kevin (Kris), Foley; Wanda (Duane) Foss, Foley; Deb (Willie) Gerads, St. Cloud; Gwen (Van) Dunderi, St. Cloud; Kurt (Deb), St. Cloud, 13 grand children and 21 great grandchildren and brother and sisters; Jim (Nancy), Duelm; Elsie Spiczka, Duelm and Ruth (Tom) Posterick of Gilman. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Dawn and grand daughter, Katie Kutz; sister, Ethel Smelter and brothers, Frank Jr. and Richard.