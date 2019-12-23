Louis Joseph Benoit, 96, St. Augusta

January 22, 1923 – December 16, 2019

A Celebration of the life of Louis Joseph Benoit will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM before the service at the funeral home. Louis passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud.

He was born on January 22, 1923 in South Haven, the son of George and Frances (Toenjes) Benoit. On September 3, 1945 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Klaverkamp at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

Louis will remain in the hearts of his children, Nadine Henz of St. Cloud, Dale (Patricia) Benoit of Metairie, LA, and Alan (Debra) Benoit of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Leah Henz, Stacy (Mark) Digre, Erin Benoit, and Jena Benoit; four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances; brothers, Harold (Erma) Benoit and Duane (Charlene) Benoit; and sister, Lorraine (Dominic) Paone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.