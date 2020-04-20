Louis C. Groebner, 90, St. Cloud

April 28, 1929 - April 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Louis C. Groebner, age 90 of St. Cloud who passed away ten days short of his 91st birthday on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Sanctuary Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach officiated. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Louis was born April 28, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Anna Groebner. He served his country in the United States Army. Louis was employed by Armour Foods in St. Paul. He lived with the Christen family in the St. Cloud area from 1972 until 2018 when he moved to the Sanctuary Assisted Living. Louis was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

His favorite hobbies were making rosaries, playing his concertina and singing songs.