Lottie Stewart, 79, Holdingford

February 23, 1945 - January 2, 2025

attachment-Lottie Stewart loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, Celebrating the life of Lottie Stewart, age 79 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9th, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Lottie died at the St. Cloud hospital on Thursday, surrounded by her family, after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8 and again on Thursday, after 10:00 AM at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford.

Lottie was born February 23, 1945 in Litchfield to Frank and Gladys (Lowe) Kuechle. While growing up, Lottie’s family farmed and lived at multiple farms in the area until they settled east of Holdingford. Lottie married James A. Stewart on August 21, 1965 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. The couple farmed outside of Holdingford. Lottie would usually tend to the animals while James did the field work. Lottie also loved gardening and fishing. Her family will fondly remember the apple pies that she baked. She also liked playing games like Bingo, and Solitaire. She also taught children the “Slap Jack” card game with no holdbacks, many of her opponents got their fingers slapped during the fast moving games. Lottie enjoyed taking a shot of Blackberry Brandy with anyone at any time. Lottie was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford.

Lottie is survived by her children, Frank Stewart, Cold Spring and Kathy (Larry Carll) Stewart, Holdingford. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and her sister and brothers; Shirley Dallman, Texas; Henry (Gina) Kuechle, Upsala; and Harland Kuechle, Holdingford.

Lottie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James on July 3, 2000, her daughter, Cheryl Locnikar on October 3, 2024, her daughter-in-law Sheryl Stewart on December 28, 2024.