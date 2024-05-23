Lotta “Pat” M. Odenbaugh, 95, Princeton

June 13, 1928 - May 21, 2024

Lotta “Pat” Odenbaugh, age 95 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2024, at her home with her daughter, Sherry Lundell, by her side. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Camp Ripley Chapel, 15000 Hwy. 115 in Little Falls. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Pat was born on June 13, 1928. She lived with Sherry and her son-in-law, Bob, for 39 years. Pat married a marine pilot, Thomas Odenbaugh. Tom’s observation plane was shot down in the Korean War in September 1950 after flying several missions. He was declared “Missing in Action” until he was declared dead in December 1953. Pat never remarried.

Pat lived many years in San Diego, CA. She worked at Buffum’s Department Store. Pat helped a radio station change from music to talk show. She loved screening callers before they went on the air. Pat also helped produce a newspaper for Sea Port Village in San Diego. Later in life she was proud of how much she could do with an iPad Pro to use during the day as she lost her mobility.

Most of all, Pat was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She had a knack for making people feel loved. Pat was kind and generous. Her family and friends were blessed to have her in their lives.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Bob) Lundell and Carolyn Donnell; grandchildren, Brian, Tim (Melanie), Corrine, and Michael (Tammy); great-grandchildren, Noah, Rachel, Rowan, Oscar, Wally, and Autumn; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, John Dodson. Her husband, Tom, will be spiritually transferred from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, VA, to Camp Ripley to be laid to rest next to Pat.