Lorretta M. Fiedler, 73, Sartell and Patterson, California

August 23, 1949 - May 8, 2023

Lorretta Marie Fiedler, age 73, of Sartell, MN and Patterson, CA passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta. Services will be planned at a later date at the St. Stephen Catholic Church Columbarium, St. Stephen, MN.

Loretta Bonetti was born August 23, 1949, to Robert and Barbara (Sanchez) Bonetti in San Jose, CA. She attended high school in Mountain View, CA and Foothill College, Los Altos Hills, CA. She furthered her education becoming trained as a dental assistant. She pursued that career in California before moving to the St. Cloud area, where she worked for Central Minnesota Endodontics.

Loretta married Richard Fiedler in 2004 in Honolulu, HI. Richard was welcomed by Loretta’s sons from a previous marriage, Garin and Evan. The couple spent their winters in CA and their summers visiting with friends in Sartell. She had the best of both worlds, being able to pursue her sewing, crafts, and antiquing year-round.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Garin Pohl, Napa, CA and Evan Pohl, NY, NY. She will be missed by her brothers, Doug Bonetti, Patterson, CA, Bob Bonetti, Sunnyvale, CA and Greg Bonetti, Minden, NV, along with several nieces and nephews, and grandchildren of her extended “family.”

She was preceded in death by her parents.