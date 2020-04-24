Lorraine M. Stommes, 92, Cold Spring, formerly St. Nicholas

December 20, 1927 - April 23, 2020

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Lorraine M. Stommes, age 92, who died Thursday at Assumption Home.

Lorraine was born in Richmond to Alois and Theresia (Drontle) Becker. She married Alfred Stommes April 20, 1948 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in a double ceremony with her twin sister Mary Ann and her husband Wilfred Frank.

She was a homemaker and farmed with Alfred near St. Nicholas where together they raised 8 children. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, games, and listening to music. Her Catholic faith was important to her throughout her life.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Dianne), Pat (Larry) Hicks, Jeanne (Dave) Haag, Tom (Gail), Rita (Mark) James, Joe and friend Trista, Joan (Nick) Schulte, Shelley (Steve) Kern; siblings, Mary Ann Frank, Aniceta Lahr, Delores Torborg; 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; brothers, Peter and Marcellus Becker.

Memorials preferred to Assumption Home.