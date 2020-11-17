Lorraine M. Kosloske, 88, Sartell

April 20, 1932 – November 13, 2020

Lorraine M. Kosloske, age 88 of Sartell, died Friday, November 13, 20200.

Lorraine never gave up her witty and sassy spirit during this tormented time where isolation, oppression, loneliness and pain have haunted the souls of all mankind. Separated from family brought great heartache and confusion but her deep spiritual faith always kept hope. Our heartfelt gratitude to Arise Cares who became Lorraine’s family during her days in her Country Manor, Sartell home. Heaven has called a woman who was full of life always keeping very active. Playing bridge, singing, cross-stitching, reading, puzzling, bowling, bingo and social activities filled her days. Decorating for weddings after achieving a Bachelor’s degree from CSB in 1977 was a determined passion but Christmas was her favorite time of the year.

Lorraine joined her grocer husband Jerome Kosloske, ‘Carl’s Supermarket’, her mother and 2 children into the kingdom of our heavenly Father.

Our prayers go out to all who are suffering alone and in memorial to all of them in lieu of flowers a donation to Elder Voice Family Advocates is sincerely appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to Dani Upus of Arise Cares who has been there every step of the way, St. Croix Hospice and the comforting words of Chaplain James.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Michael Kosloske of Carver, MN, Mark Kosloske of North Las Vegas, NV, Sandy Klocker (Randy) of Avon, MN, Kathy Kosloske of Rice, MN, Tom Kosloske (Patsy) of Clear Lake, MN, Joe Kosloske (Meliza) Henderson, NV, Mary Pat Dominguez (Elvis) Washington, IL, and Paul Kosloske, Waite Park, MN.

God bless you Mom we love you. You are set free.

Our remembrance service will be private.