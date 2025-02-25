Lorraine L. Heinen, 77, Albany

March 3, 1947 - February 24, 2025

Lorraine Lucille Heinen, age 77, of Albany, MN, died Monday, February 24, 2025 at Mother of Mercy Senior Living, Albany, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Lorraine’s life will be Friday, February 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Anthony, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be at the church at 4:00 PM Thursday followed by the Christian Mothers rosary. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, St. Anthony, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lorraine was born March 3, 1947 in Melrose, MN to Frank H. and Alma M. (VanHoorik) Kunstleben. On October 7, 1967 she was united in marriage to Arnold W. Heinen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Anna, MN. During her lifetime, Lorraine was employed by Jennie-O and Lentz Optical. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Anthony, MN where she was an active member of Christian Mothers.

Survivors include her siblings, Richard (Bernice) Kunstleben of Albany, MN; Robert Kunstleben of Holdingford, MN; John (Lois Thielen) Kunstleben of Grey Eagle, MN; Bernice (Gerald) Hartung of Freeport, MN; Mary Jane (Nick) Zeimetz of Albany, MN; sister-in-law, Geraldine Kunstleben of Avon, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold on June 12, 2016, brothers, Alvin, Alphonse, Ronald and Marcus Kunstleben, and an infant sister Elizabeth.