Lorraine G. Poissant, 91, Waite Park

June 29, 1927 - August 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lorraine G. Poissant, 91, of Waite Park will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Lorraine passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lorraine was born on June 29, 1927 in St. Cloud to Christ and Martha (Dullinger) Stich. She graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Kenneth W. Poissant on May 30, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Lorraine was employed for over twenty years at the St. Cloud Children’s Home. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Parish and was also active with Meals on Wheels,

Lorraine enjoyed quilting, bowling for many years, spending time with family and watching birds. She also loved travelling, visiting many of the States as well as Germany and Israel. She will be remembered as a loving, selfless and independent mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.

Lorraine is survived by her son, Joe Poissant of St. Augusta; grandsons, Jeremy (Mandi) of Sartell, Justin (Abby) of St. Augusta; great-granddaughters, Samantha and Ashley; honorary children, Steven (Janet) Poissant of Brainerd, Keith (Linda) Poissant of St. Cloud, Cheryll Poissant of St. Cloud, Brenda (Mark Rian) Poissant-Rian of Royalton, Joy (Dave) Kahlhamer of St. Cloud, Paula (Tim Kortuem) Poissant of St. Cloud, Jim (Chandra) Poissant of Lakeville; and sisters, Delores Cordie of Mount Hood, OR, Gloria Belisle of Hudson, WI, and Ruth (Ray) Brown of Sartell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1980; sisters and brother, Dorothy Stich, Roman Stich, Viola Schlichting and Irene Poissant.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.