Lorraine F. Bentfield, 104, Sauk Rapids

December 15, 1919 - April 6, 2024

Lorraine Francis Bentfield passed peacefully in her sleep, due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Francis Mousky of Sauk Rapids, all seven of her siblings and their spouses, Carl Mousky, Elyrine and Kenneth Keller, Eline Mousky, Maxine Mousky, Marlys and Dale McCowen, William and Marleen Mousky and George and Norma Mousky, one daughter Patricia Bentfield and one grandson. She is survived by three children and their spouses, William and Lynn Bentfield, Barbara and Michael Miller, and Kathleen and John Turnbull, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. In the early 1970’s Lorraine was given the opportunity to sit for the Minnesota state Nursing (LPN) boards. She became certified and worked as a nurse and receptionist for Dr. Evans and subsequently at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, where she touched the hearts and lives of so many Sauk Rapids was Lorraine’s home for over one hundred four years. Passing in the same facility, the Good Shepherd, to which she had devoted the majority of her adult life.

She is mourned and missed by family and friends who, with her Christian faith, sustained her over these many years. A celebration of life service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids on June 10h 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Rev. Gregory Tomhave will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1115 4th Ave. N. Sauk Rapids MN 56379 specifically for the Memory Care Unit (The Cottages), at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.