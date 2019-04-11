Lorraine E. Henrichs, 95, Princeton

January 31, 1924 - April 10, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Christ Our Light-North, Princeton, MN, for Lorraine E. Henrichs. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate. The Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

Lorraine was born on January 31, 1924, to Fred and Emma (Powers) Recore in Bruce, Wisconsin. She grew up in Ladysmith, WI. She attended school in Tony, WI, and graduated from high school there in 1942.

Lorraine married Eldean “Pops” Henrichs on February 1, 1943, in Ladysmith, WI. They lived in Sheldon, WI, for a while and then moved back to Ladysmith where they bought a farm. They farmed for a short time in Remsen, Iowa (near Sioux City). In 1960, they moved to Long Siding, MN, where they farmed until 1973. They bought the Standard Station in Princeton in 1973. Lorraine would sometimes pump gas there at night. They built a home in Princeton in 1977 on 12th Avenue South, where they lived until 2006. In 1984, they sold the station to their son, Lanny. They moved to California for a short time before returning to Princeton.

Lorraine enjoyed sewing and embroidery, playing cards, especially “500” and “Hand and Foot,” and playing Bingo.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Penny (Bob) Stay of Isle, Linda (Ed) Williams of Princeton, Lanny (Marilyn) Henrichs of Princeton, Bill (Linda) Henrichs of St. Cloud, Tim (Denise) Henrichs of Elk River, and Tammy (Dave) Dygert of Maple Grove; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Recore; husband, Eldean “Pops” Henrichs on August 29, 2007; children, Randall in November of 1990 and Lonny at age three; and 13 brothers and sisters.