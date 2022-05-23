Lorraine C. Solberg, 93, St. Cloud

December 13, 1928 - May 22, 2022

attachment-Lorraine Solberg loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine C. Solberg, age 93, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta with family by her side. Reverend Rev Laurn Virnig will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Lorraine was born on December 13, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Henry and Clara (Kloskin) Rennie. She worked as an administrative clerk for Northwestern Bell until 1990 and then in the kitchen at Madison School for School District 742 until 2013, retiring at age 85.

Lorraine enjoyed playing cribbage, crocheting, baking (cookies and pies) and watching Minnesota Sports Teams. She was a strong and faithful Catholic. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Jeff) Skumautz of St. Cloud, and Rick (significant other, Barbara Erbacher) Solberg of Westminster, CO; grandchildren, Nicole (Reed) Hentges, Bethany (Cameron) Burns, Erin (Dan) Brum, Andrea (Lane) Hart; great-grandchildren, Caden and Parker Burns, William and Paige Hentges, Lillian and Alex Brum, Carson and Easton Hart; sister-in-law, Marleen Rennie; and extended family and friends.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gloria (Herb) Ballmann; brother, Roger Rennie.

A Special Thank You to the Staff CentraCare Hospice, Country Manor Nursing Staff, and Quiet Oaks Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Lorraine.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.