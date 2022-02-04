Lorraine A. Buermann, 94, Cold Spring

December 13, 1927 - February 3, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, MN for Lorraine A. Buermann, age 94, who died February 3, 2022, at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN peacefully with her family by her side. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. -12:45 p.m., Saturday morning in the gathering space of Heritage Hall at the Church of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, MN.

Lorraine Libbesmeier was born in St. Augusta, MN to Toby and Anna (Gross) Libbesmeier. She married Roman Buermann on June 6, 1951, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake, MN.

Lorraine was the oldest of 8 children. She worked at CSB-SJU and retired from the VA Medical Center, St. Cloud. Lorraine was a devoted mother, homemaker, enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, reading, and bird watching. She was quick witted with a mischievous streak. Lorraine was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Judy), Pat (Bill) Post, Charlie (Shelly Walberg), Roger (Gail), Sue (Mike) Brickweg, Laurie Birr, Gene (Mary Ann), Steve (Bonnie), Mike; siblings, Elaine Robinson, Herb (Stella) Libbesmeier, Delores (Tom) Betzer; in-laws, Dorothy Libbesmeier, Janette Libbesmeier, Ralph Schmitt (Vicky); 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roman; children, Tommy, Mary Kay, Debra; son-in-law, John Birr; siblings, Mary Lou Schmitt, Don Libbesmeier, Dick Libbesmeier, Robert Libbesmeier; brother-in-law, Roger Robinson; granddaughter, Hope Buermann.

The family would like to thank Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.