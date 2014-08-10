Lorraine A. Allen, Clearwater and Las Vegas, 94

March 28, 1920 - August 6, 2014

Lorraine Allen loading...

Funeral services celebrating the life of Lorraine A. “Grandma Honey” Allen, age 94 of Las Vegas, Nevada and Clearwater, Minnesota will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2014 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Lorraine passed away on Wednesday, August 6, 2014 in Las Vegas from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Reverend Scott Gjevre will officiate. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The Clearwater American Legion Post #323 Auxiliary ritual will be at 6:30 p.m. immediately followed by the Forty and Eight Cabane #1281 on Wednesday at the funeral home in Clearwater.

Lorraine was born March 28, 1920 in Webster, Minnesota to Ludwig and Olivia (Peterson) Elstad. On November 17, 1938 Lorraine met the love of her life, Elmer Allen at a dance in Union Lake, now they’re together dancing in Heaven. They were united in marriage on June 3, 1939. The couple lived in Robbinsdale until moving to Las Vegas in 1980. Lorraine was born to play Bingo. She was a member of the Clearwater American Legion #323 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, and their spouses, Beverly and Thomas Allen of Clearwater, and Steven and Lisette Allen of Bedford, Quebec, Canada; grandchildren, Michael of Clearwater, Ronald and Sarah of Clearwater, Robert and Trisha of Foley, Laurie and Alan of Clearwater, Steven, Jr. and Diane of Big Lake, James and Rita of New Brighton, Ghislain and Patricia of Boston, Massachusetts, and Chantel of Venice, Quebec, Canada; 21 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister, Edna Bull of Elk River; and brother, Gordy of Faribault.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer on September 11, 2005; sisters, Jeanette Morlan and Evelyn Nordstrom; brothers, Norman and Victor.