Loretta Wippler, 90, Randall

March 9, 1932 - January 23, 2023

Loretta Mary Wippler, 90-year-old resident of Randall died Monday, January 23 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 27 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday all visitation times will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. A parish prayer will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Friday evening at the church.

Loretta Mary Evans was born to Thomas and Mary (Andres) Evans on March 9, 1932 in Culdrum Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. She grew up in the Flensburg area and graduated from St. Francis High School. She was united in marriage to Robert (Pete) Wippler on June 24, 1953. To this marriage, Pete and Loretta were blessed with 9 children. Loretta cared for her children and began her career in healthcare. She was proud to have been a nursing assistant for 30 plus years where she was well respected by her co-workers as well as those in her care and their families. She received the Francis Award in 1993 for her outstanding service while working at St. Ottos.

She was a life-long member of St. James Parish in Randall, where she was an active member of St. Anne’s Christian Mother’s. Loretta was very involved with getting the St. James August Fest started. She remained active in the festival for over 25 years. Loretta also dedicated many years to volunteering for the Franciscan Sisters and St. Gabriel's Hospital.

Loretta’s family was very important to her, she treasured her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved teaching them baking, cooking and card games, her favorite being 500 Rummy. In the Summer Loretta enjoyed tending to her large vegetable garden, harvesting and canning the produce, a skill she passed on through the generations. She took great pride in her flower gardens. She also baked thousands of cookies, especially chocolate chip and loved sharing them with the grandchildren, friends and neighbors. She took great pride in hosting family gatherings, and preparing holiday and Sunday dinners. A house full of people always made her smile.

Left to cherish her memory are children Robert (Ramona) Wippler, Patty (Frank) Kava, John (Mona) Wippler, Roger (Cindy) Wippler, Christine (Dennis) Newman, Dale (Donna) Wippler, George (Deb) Wippler and Sara (Chad) Kleinschmidt; brother, Bernard Evans; sister, Carol Hoelscher; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; in laws, Louis (Pat) Biermaier, Danny Stangl, Marge Evans and Helen Wippler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete Wippler; son, Ed Wippler; sisters, Phyllis, Laverne, Bernadette; brothers, Dick, Jerry and an infant great-granddaughter, Claire.