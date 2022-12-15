Loretta Wieneke, 79, Cold Spring

May 11, 1943 - December 14, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Loretta Wieneke, age 79, who died December 14, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a brief battle with cancer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Loretta was born in Luxemburg, MN to Lawrence and Catherine (Harren) Kiffmeyer. She married Martin Wieneke July 26, 1967, in St. Wendelin, Luxemburg, MN.

Loretta worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and on the farm until her kids were in school. Then she worked for the Mueller Mink Farm, Eisenschenk Construction as a painter and then worked for herself until she was diagnosed on June 28, 2022.

Loretta enjoyed playing cards, dancing, listening to old time music and spending time with her family. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Christian Mothers and Koronis Night Owls Square Dancing Club.

Survivors include her husband, Martin; children, Douglas (Deb); Tammy (Russ) Schindler; siblings, Jerome Kiffmeyer, Sylvester Kiffmeyer, Clarence (Judy) Kiffmeyer, Marcella (Ralph) Schleper, Margaret (Billy) Notsch, Barney (Josephine) Kiffmeyer; in-laws, Rosie Kiffmeyer, Donna Kiffmeyer, and Elaine Kiffmeyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joseph Kiffmeyer, Rosemarie Hoefer, Andrew Kiffmeyer, Arthur Kiffmeyer, Delores Phillips, Wendelin Kiffmeyer, Edward Kiffmeyer.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their wonderful care.