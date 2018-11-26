Loretta E. Dullinger, 93, St. Joseph

May 15, 1925 - November 25, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10AM on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Saint John’s Abbey Catholic Church in Collegeville for Loretta Dullinger, age 93, of St. Joseph, who passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud. Rev. Ian Donmer, OSB will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Collegeville. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Parish Center at 14241 Fruit Farm Road, Collegeville and also one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Loretta was born on May 15, 1925 in Waite Park to Herman and Clara (Baggenstoss) Schleicher. She married Claude Dullinger on February 14, 1942. Loretta’s faith gave her a sense of strength and comfort. She was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion and St. Joseph VFW Auxiliary. Loretta was a 4H leader, a volunteer at church, former owner of Treasure City and she farmed many years with her husband. She had many hobbies some of which were gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, playing cards, but most of all she loved being a grandma!

Loretta is survived by her daughter, Carole and (Ralph) Sauer; grandchildren, Joyce (Todd) Brenny, Vern (Julie) Sauer, Ken (Tina) Sauer; great-grandchildren, Holly (Scott) Simon, Alisia (Craig) Soenneker, Nik Sauer and Jessie Sauer; great great-grandchildren, Bryce, Trentin and Kinley Soenneker and Sutton Simon; sisters, Donna, Janet and Irene and brothers, Harold, Junior and Fred.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude; sister, Alice and brother, Archie.