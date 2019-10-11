Loraine F. Dahlberg, 89, St. Cloud

April 24, 1930 - October 11, 2019

Loraine Dahlberg passed away peacefully, on October 11, 2019 at Country Manor, Sartell, MN at the age of 89 years. A memorial service will be held on October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ranfranz and Vine funeral home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

Loraine was born on April 24, 1930 in Carver County, MN to Ray and Kathryn (Ploen) Burling. She attended elementary school in Carver County and graduated from Jordan High School. She worked at Lutheran Social Services with the refugee resettlement program in the late 1940’s-early 50’s. Loraine was united in marriage to Rev. Alfred W. Dahlberg on December 17, 1951 in St. Anthony Park Lutheran church, St. Paul, MN. She and her husband lived in Rochester, MN, where they raised four children while Loraine gracefully handled the many responsibilities of a chaplain’s wife. She was very active at Zumbro Lutheran church, Rochester, MN, with choir, Bible study, circle and Koininia. She also supported her children’s many activities, including Girl Scouts, the Rochester Boys choir, and youth basketball. She worked at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels in both Rochester and St. Cloud. Loraine loved spending summers at the lake home that she and her husband built on Big Pine Lake. She enjoyed sewing, reading, needlework, baking, canning and puzzles. She loved spending time with family and playfully cheating at cards.

Loraine is survived by children Mary Broderick (Jim) and Kathryn Dahlberg of St. Cloud, Kenneth Dahlberg (Mari Espeland) of St. Paul, and Paul Dahlberg (Connie) of Rochester; grandchildren Sara Laudenbach (Nicholas), Benjamin Broderick, John, Andrew, Karsten, Samuel, Oliver, Mats and Thomas Dahlberg; and great-grandchildren Avery and Tegan Laudenbach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred W. Dahlberg, her brother, Irving Burling, and her parents Ray and Kathryn Burling.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Loraine in her final days.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or Meals on Wheels-Family Service-Rochester.