Look What’s Coming to St. Cloud… Soon

Nothing seems to get more attention in St. Cloud and surrounding area than a new restaurant or food business.

This time it's Crumbl Cookies. If you are unfamiliar with Crumbl Cookies the way I would describe it is Sprinkle Cupcakes in cookie form. They are gourmet, delicious, warm and delightful. Crumbl Cookies were founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in 2017. They went viral after a Tik Tok video and it grew from there.

According to a story on ABC News, this is how you start a new business, at least this one:

The research they did was totally from popular opinion. Trying so many different types of recipes for the same cookie and testing it out on people just passing by. That is how you come up with the "perfect cookie".

Crumbl Cookies are easy to order with lots of options. There is in-store, delivery, curbside, catering, gift cards, and they do ship as well- wherever you'd like. Great gift ideas. Their website has this statement about the variety of cookies they make:

Looks like it's never the same place twice, which is really alright. But they do have their staples. New flavors come out every Sunday according to their website. Perfect day.

When is this cookie store set to open? That is a bit vague with a "soon". If you go to the website and see where the new locations are for November, St. Cloud isn't listed, so we know it will be after November. December? Maybe. But if you are looking for a job in the cookie baking industry, they are hiring. Indeed has a job posting and states that they are hiring managers. Both full and part time positions are available. And it looks like the pay isn't bad either. Check out the listing here.

This store is (will be) located in the Rivertown Village complex near Old Navy in St. Cloud.

