Look Up! This Winged Predator Is Making Its Way To Minnesota

SOUTH OF SOMEWHERE

It might be time for you to look up at the skies. Especially if you want the chance to see this sky predator in Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR is reminding you that Minnesota is south of somewhere! That was the message they had posted on their Facebook page recently.

MAKING A RETURN

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program posted that we can expect the Snowy owls to make their way to Minnesota over the next few weeks. They like to spend their winters here hunting small animals like voles and mice. If you want to watch for them, you should be looking in large open areas like fields, or airports.

Snowy Owls hunt rabbits, other smaller birds, voles, mice and lemmings. They are about the same size as great horned owls, weighing about 5 pounds. Some Snowy owls appear almost all white, but others have speckles of black on their bodies and wings.

QUIET AS AN....OWL?

You can bet if you are a rabbit or a small animal; you'll never hear a Snowy Owl coming for you. Just watch the video above. They are nearly silent in flight.

This time of year you probably won't hear a Snowy Owl making any sound either. They hoot and make other sounds during the nesting season, but much like their silence in flight, they are mostly silent in the winter season.

SNOWY OWL SIGHTINGS

In the Facebook post, there are a lot of people saying they've had the opportunity to see Snowy Owls in the winter here in Minnesota. I saw one once when I was about 16 years old, flying across my driveway in Princeton, which is between two large open fields.

See the posting below and all the great photos in the comment section.

