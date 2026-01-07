August 29, 1952 – December 31, 2025

Loni E Stromme was born on August 29th, 1952, in Minot, ND. He passed away peacefully in his home on December 31, 2025.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Faith Journey Church in Sartell, MN on Friday, January 23rd, with a visitation at 1pm and a service immediately following at 1:30. Dessert and refreshments will be served after the service.

Loni grew up in North Dakota and spent his childhood moving around to various towns, eventually settling in Mandan, N.D. Loni graduated from Mandan High School in 1970, where he enjoyed football, basketball, and playing trumpet in the band.

While in high school he met the love of his life, Nancy Oslund. They married on August 7, 1976, in Mandan and spent 49 years happily married. They lived in Ashland, WI and Beaver Dam, WI before settling down in St. Cloud, MN in 1986.

Loni adored his sisters-in-law, Kathy and Connie; and their families enjoyed spending time together on Pelican Lake in Minnesota. He and Nancy enjoyed spending time in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, escaping the frigid winters of Minnesota.

Loni graduated from North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy in Fargo, N.D. in 1975 and was a pharmacist until his time of death.

Loni’s Christian faith was of utmost importance in his life, and he loved telling people about his faith. When he was in college he spent many years with the Navigators.

Loni was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Mavis Stromme and his sister, Shelley Stumpf. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, three sons: Benjamin (Julie) of Big Bear Lake, MN.; Jonathan (Trish) of New Hope, MN; Robert of St. Cloud, MN, and 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to a charity of your choice.