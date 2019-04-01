Long Prairie Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- A Long Prairie woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 71 in Todd County near Sauk Centre.

A car was going north when it crossed the center line and struck another car head-on. The driver of the car that crossed the center line drove off.

The driver of the second car was 22-year-old Megan Schultz of Long Prairie. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.