St. Cloud — Lois A. Trebtoske, 92, of St. Cloud, died Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at her home.

Trebtoske was born July 6, 1934, in St. Cloud to Alfred and Willamina (Hollenkamp) Kjos. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and married John F. Trebtoske in 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a lifelong member of the church and enjoyed quilting, trips to the casino, fishing at the cabin and spending time with family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with parish prayers at 4 p.m., and one hour before the service at church Wednesday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, John, Rick, Don, Jim and William; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and her special caregiver, Ashley. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter Linda Lahr, brother Miles Kjos and sister Betty Orth.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Lois A. Trebtoske obituary