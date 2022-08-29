Lois Patricia Didriksen, 91, St. Cloud

April 11, 1931 - August 27, 2022

Lois Patricia Didriksen, age 91, of St. Cloud died on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Saint Could, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Lois Patricia Franke was born on April 11th, 1931 in Blue Earth, MN to Wesley Albert Franke and Mary Delores (Hines) Franke. As a child, the family moved to Austin, MN and then Fairmont, MN where Lois attended school, graduating high school in 1948.

Over her long-life Lois had been united in marriage to William Dudding (1957-1959), Rodney Style (1974-1975), and Roger Didriksen (1980-2008). She was a hard-working single mother, raising two sons and balancing her life and career. She was an insurance professional, working over the years for several different employers in Minnesota and Missouri. She loved her work and was very good at it. She was a great mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Lois Didriksen is survived by her sons, Kurt (Karla) Franke and Keith (Diane) Dudding, four grandsons Wesley (Jennifer) Franke, Devon Dudding, Erik Franke (Emily Miles), and Grant Franke, two great-grandsons, Elias and Micah Franke. She is also survived by her older brother Roger Franke and sister-in-law Marlene (Maurice) Franke. She was preceded in death by her parents, her younger brother Maurice “Maurie” Franke, as well as husbands: William Dudding, Rodney Style, and Roger Didriksen.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.