Lois Mae Meister (Nelson), 91, St. Cloud

May 13, 1933 - January 31, 2025

Lois Mae Meister (Nelson), 91, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, entered heaven on January 31st, 2025, surrounded by members of her family at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be on Monday February 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation will take place one hour before at the church. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Born in 1933, in St Cloud, Minnesota, Lois was the oldest daughter of Florence (Ness) and Leslie Nelson. It was at Central Junior High’s St. Patrick’s Day dance that she first met Neal Meister. From that moment forward, and over the next 75 years, until the Lord brought Neal home In April, 2020, they would become inseparable. Over time, that relationship would blossom into an extraordinary story of love, devotion, and faith in their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Soon after graduating from St Cloud Technical High School, Lois and Neal were married on October 16th, 1951, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

In the early years of their marriage, Lois was employed as an executive secretary and bookkeeper. She later became a teacher’s aide, working with special needs children, a position and responsibility she loved dearly. Lois also taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at Faith Lutheran. Years later, she and Neal became members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St Cloud.

Above all, Lois was devoted to her family and her faith. She relished every moment she could spend with her children and their families, her nephews and nieces, and her beloved sisters Betty, Verna, and Gail. Lois loved spending each morning in scripture and prayer, and cherished monthly visits from Pastor Tomhave. On weekends, she eagerly anticipated watching her favorite Sunday morning televised worship services, including the Christian Worship Hour, the Pastor’s Study, Main Street Living, among others. She especially loved Psalm 23 and John 5:24: “I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent me has everlasting life, and shall not Come into judgment, but has passed from death into life.”

Lois also enjoyed living in her golf course condo community. She was grateful for the many special friends she and Neal made over the years, and she loved waking each morning to the sights and sounds of the beautiful birds and various four-legged creatures, along with the many golfers who strolled by each morning until finally the snow season stopped them. It must be noted, as well, that Lois was exceedingly fond of blueberry glazed doughnuts, caramel frappes, and the Green Bay Packers, not necessarily in that order.

Lois is survived by children Thomas (Gail), William (Karen), Kathryn (Rev. Thomas) Queck, and sister, Gail Kimlinger. She is also survived by grandchildren Andrew (Sarah), Maren, Madeline, Julia, Anna, David (Sarah), and Timothy (Tessa) and great grandchildren Jacob, Adley, Presley, Darby, Lilah, and Nomar.

Lois is Preceded in death by husband Neal, her parents Leslie and Florence, and sisters Betty and Verna.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud or the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Sauk Rapids.