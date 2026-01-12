November 23, 1942 - January 8, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Lois K. Peterson, age 83, resident of Pierz, formerly of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The service will be officiated by Chaplain Gregg Valentine. Visitation will be conducted from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Following the service, burial will take place at 12:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls.

Lois Katherine Kraft was born on November 23, 1942, in Rush City, Minnesota, to the late Benjamin and Inez (Johnson) Kraft. She spent her formative years on the family farm and grew up in Cambridge, where she graduated with the class of 1960. After completing her education at the Minnesota School of Business, she met her future husband, James "Jim" Peterson, at a high school class reunion. The couple was united in marriage on February 23, 1963, in Cambridge, embarking on a journey that would see them live in various locations throughout Minnesota and North Dakota. As a dedicated homemaker, Lois devoted her time to raising their three children: Robin, Tracy, and Beth. The family eventually settled in Little Falls in 1987. Throughout her life, Lois engaged in various occupations, including work in day care and retail. Following her retirement in 2000, she and Jim relocated to Florida for twelve years before returning to Little Falls in 2012 to be closer to family.

Lois was known for her warmth and love of family. She delighted in shopping, word finds, painting, crafting, and camping, as well as cherished moments spent at the family cabin on Big Cormorant Lake. She was actively involved in her community as a member of the Little Falls Dandee Lions, the Community Theater, the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary #46, and the Thespian Group in Langdon, North Dakota.

Lois is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Peterson of Pierz; her children, Robin (Rich) Richardson of Richland, WA, Tracy (Lori) Peterson of Mesa, AZ, and Beth (Jerry) Rauch of Pierz; and her grandchildren, Claire, Cade, Rylee, and Cash.

She was preceded in death by her parents.