June 9, 1939 - June 25, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Lois K. Grote, age 86, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Country Manor Senior Living. Rev. Justin Hesterman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will follow at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Lois was born June 9, 1939 in Bemidji to Rev. Clement and Gloria (Monserud) Joesting. She married Gerald “Jerry” Grote on August 28, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Lois graduated in 1961 from Valparaiso University. In 1962 she moved to the St. Cloud area and lived on the chain of lakes. In 1997, she moved to Waite Park and enjoyed spending her winters in Mesa, AZ with her grandchildren visiting on their 13th birthday. Lois was a homemaker and math teacher who taught 7th and 8th grades. She was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church, working as treasurer, LWML, Alter Guild and organized funeral lunches. She enjoyed traveling, took 58 trips across the world, seeing all continents except Antartica with Jerry, after each trip she collected the photos that he took and made a memory book. Lois especially loved the trips to Disneyland and Disney World with the kids and grandkids, the family and extended family vacations to Grand View Lodge on Gull Lake, boat rides, fishing, bonfires, music by The Mraz Brothers, the annual “Amanda” photos, golfing, Scrabble battles and so much more fun! She belonged to a tennis club, was the Secretary for 5 years and took home many trophies. Lois was a member and officer of Mrs. Jaycees, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, an officer of the evening guild, LWML and taught Sunday School and VBS. Lois was a talented and creative individual who made beautiful stained-glass pieces. She loved to garden and had a 15 X 25 ft vegetable garden at the lake, taking great pride in her plants as she tended her flowers. Lois was always supportive of her kids and grandchildren who attended many of their games and music programs.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald “Jerry” Grote of Sartell; children, Elizabeth “Beth” (Jim) Brouns, Kevin (Marty) Grote, Lori (Leon) Freese; grandchildren, Jacki, Cory (Kira), DeAnna (Tyler), Cameron, Jordan (Mary), Katelin, Ted (Liz), Amanda; great-grandchildren, Payton, Jace, Carson, Weston, Henley, Emery, Penelope, Daisy and Karigan; siblings, David (Delores) Joesting, Fred Joesting, Bob Joesting; brother-in-laws, Paul Schultz and Gary (Mona) Grote.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don; sister, Gloria Schultz; granddaughter, Jennifer Statema and brother-in-laws, Galen (Sheila) and Garlan (Linda).

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society.