Lockdown Free Florida Top Vacation Spot for Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miami is one of the top search destinations on several travel websites. Florida tourism has been buoyed by the lack of any kind of travel restrictions.

Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor of the Minneapolis-based ThriftyTraveler.com. He says while domestic flights will be the hot ticket again this year for the holidays and for spring break, that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a good deal.

Getting a cheap flight down to a place like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myres, Tampa, even Orlando it's been about as cheap as it has ever been to get down there. To the point where in my mind if you are paying more than $150 roundtrip per ticket, you're doing something wrong.

Potter says the single biggest factor for good deals is competition between airlines. He says it's about as fierce as it has ever been and airlines can't afford to overprice their flights.

Photo by Westwind Air Service on Unsplash

He says places like Miami, Phoenix, and southern California will probably be more popular than even before the pandemic began, because staying in the United States is so much easier with a lot less to worry about.

Anytime you leave the United States, if you are flying back you need a COVID test taken no more than three days before you fly back to the United States. If you're not fully vaccinated you need that COVID test taken no more than one day before you depart to return home to the U.S.

If you test positive while you're abroad you will be required to quarantine in that foreign country for 10 to 14 days before you can return home.

As for holiday travel over the recent Thanksgiving weekend, Potter says it was by far the busiest airports have been since the pandemic began. There were about 2.5 million travelers screened on Sunday alone, which is about 85 to 90 percent of what it was in 2019.

