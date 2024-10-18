Location Of 2024 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Announced

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Office of Governor Tim Walz has announced the location for the 2024 Governor's Deer Hunting Opener. The opener will be held at the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center in Sandstone on November 8th and 9th.

The deer opener festivities will include a listening session, lymph node extraction demo, deer processing demo, and venison sampling. Governor Walz says the deer opener is a treasured event that brings communities together and connects Minnesotans with the outdoors.

He continued that he is thankful to the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center for hosting this year's opener and their world-class facility will make for a great weekend. The Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener is in its 3rd decade promoting outdoor skills and underscoring the economic impact of deer hunting and tourism.

